Polish Shipping Association Joins ECSA

The European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) has welcomed the Polish Shipping Association as a full member as of January 1, 2024.

The Polish Shipping Association brings together the Polish Shipowners’ Association (ZAP) and the Polish Shipping Companies Association (PZPŻ).

“We are proud to welcome the Polish Shipping Association as a new member of ECSA. The Polish Shipping Association extends the geographical scope covered by our membership, brings additional expertise and knowledge, and further strengthens the position of European shipowners in Brussels,” said ECSA Secretary General Sotiris Raptis.

The ECSA General Assembly accepted Marcin Talwik from the Board of the Polish Shipowners’ Association as a new member of the Board of ECSA. He will represent the interests of Polish shipping companies.

Talwik said “We are delighted to become part of the ECSA membership and share our expertise and insight with colleagues from across the EU. The ECSA membership will allow us to strengthen the voice of Polish shipping to EU policymakers. The Polish membership is testament of the work of ECSA as the focal point of the European shipping industry in Brussels.”



