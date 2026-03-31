Port Authority of Puerto Quetzal to Receive Damen ASD Tug 2312

Damen Shipyards Group client Arrendadora Continental has been awarded a contract by the Port Authority of Puerto Quetzal to operate an additional tug, making a total of six tugs operating in the harbor on Guatemala’s Pacific coast. To fullfil its contractual responsibilities, the company will take delivery of a Damen ASD Tug 2312 later this year.

The company is the largest tug operator in Guatemala. When this latest vessel is delivered, Arrendadora Continental will operate four vessels in the country. The order for the newbuild tug followed Damen’s delivery of another ASD Tug 2312, named Iztapa, to the company in 2025.

The two tugs are the first that Damen has delivered to Guatemala in two decades. The shipbuilder had previously delivered a Stan Tug 2207 to Arrendadora Continental. The vessel, named Hercules, was delivered in 2000 and was still in operation with the company in 2025. With the arrival of Iztapa, Damen Trading has helped Arrendadora Continental to find a new owner for this vessel in Colombia.

The ASD Tug 2312 is a compact, powerful tug, designed to meet the needs of the modern port operation. The vessel is 22.81 x 12.03 meters with bollard pull of up to 70 tons. Its combination of azimuth thrusters and Damen Twin Fin skeg ensure outstanding maneuverability.

A notable feature is the tug’s powerful covered winch for operations both fore and aft. Located in the wheelhouse, the winch is shielded from the elements and contributes to creating an obstacle-free and safe working deck.

The ASD Tug 2312, which will be named San Jose is currently under construction at Damen Song Cam Shipyard and is scheduled for delivery in July this year. After this, it will sail on own keel to Guatemala, where it is expected to arrive in September.