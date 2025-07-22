Port of Barcelona Enhances Security and Efficiency With Genetec Technology

Genetec Inc., a leader in enterprise physical security software, announced that the Port of Barcelona has successfully implemented Genetec Security Center, improving the port’s safety, efficiency, and operational capabilities.

As one of the Mediterranean’s major logistics hubs, the Port of Barcelona has experienced continuous growth in recent years, leading to new operational and security challenges. In response, the Port Authority launched a modernization initiative focused on transforming the port into a safer, smarter, and more sustainable environment.

While the port’s previous security system was effective, it lacked the flexibility and interoperability between devices made by different manufacturers required for current demands, hindering real-time decision-making.

To overcome these limitations, the Port Authority selected Genetec Security Center for its open, unified platform that seamlessly integrates video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, and other security technologies into a single interface.

Following a successful pilot using virtual servers, the port migrated its CCTV infrastructure – growing from 180 cameras to over 530, with plans to surpass 800 in the coming years. Alongside this expansion, the port integrated advanced technologies including access control, intercom systems, video analytics, forensic tools, fire detection, and real-time occupancy analysis.

Port operators can now manage all security systems through a single tool, streamlining workflows and significantly reducing response times to incidents. Additionally, maintenance and operational efficiency have improved across the board, contributing to significant cost savings.

The system has proven especially valuable during high-traffic events like the America’s Cup and Nadal al Port, where it enhances crowd and vehicle management to ensure smooth and safe operations.