Port of Barcelona Takes Delivery of All-Electric Ferry

The Port of Barcelona's newest all-electric commuter ferry, the Ecocat Tres, has been delivered with an electric propulsion system by Molabo.

Built by Metaltec Naval, the 15-meter aluminum catamaran transports 84 people and features a rooftop deck for additional seating. The vessel operates at least 12 hours per day, running every 15 to 30 minutes for a 10-minute journey between stops.

The electric propulsion system, powered by two ARIES i50 Molabo motors, enables a top speed of 12 knots. At its operational speed of 5 knots, the Ecocat Tres can run for up to 21 hours on a single charge.

Molabo says its 48 V ARIES i50 motors provide a safer, quieter and highly efficient alternative to traditional high-voltage systems. They significantly reduce onboard noise and vibrations for an improved passenger experience.

The propulsion and power system, supplied by Azimut Marine, features twin electric ARIES 50 kW inboard drives, 36 batteries (216 kWh total capacity), fast chargers, and integrated solar panels, which provide up to 40% of the catamaran's total energy usage.

With its zero-emission operation, the Ecocat Tres is expected to save 90 tons of CO₂ annually, significantly contributing to Barcelona’s environmental goals.

The vessel is part of Bus Nàutic, a zero-emission boat service connecting Drassanes and Llevant wharves in Barcelona. In its first three months of operation, the Bus Nàutic service had already completed more than 125,000 clean, quiet and sustainable trips. The initiative, backed by Port de Barcelona and operated by ALSA, provides an eco-friendly alternative to land transportation, reducing congestion and aligning with the city’s sustainability goals.



