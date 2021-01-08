Port Everglades Receives 'Marine Highway' Designation

Port Everglades received approval from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) for “Marine Highway” designation for a new route connecting Port Everglades with Port Houston, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). National Shipping of America (NSA) will be the first company to offer service on this new route. Port Everglades is the first port to receive this designation in South Florida and is among only 45 others nationwide.

“We are honored to be part of MARAD’s Marine Highway program,” said Jonathan Daniels, Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director. “It is a great asset to expand domestic trade via sea versus roadway and the region will benefit economically and environmentally. The route will also provide new opportunities for U.S. flagged vessels and merchant mariners. We are excited to get this program up and running.”

Marine Highways are navigable waterways that can be used as alternate options to traditional transportation methods. In NSA’s case, cargo bound for South Florida is traditionally moved by truck from Texas. The new M-10/M-95/M-2 Marine Highway will take those containers off the roads thereby reducing traffic and emissions and improving efficiency. The designation also opens up new opportunities for direct service to Puerto Rico and the USVI from Port Everglades.

MARAD’s Marine Highway Program will allow Port Everglades to apply for federal funding that can be used to modernize vessels, purchase, lease or modify equipment (containers, chassis, etc.) and enhance infrastructure at terminals.

The application for the Marine Highway designation was approved by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and MARAD Administrator Admiral Mark Buzby.

NSA’s first call at Port Everglades will be this Sunday, January 10.