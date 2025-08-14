Port of Los Angeles Reports Busiest Month Ever

July was the busiest month on record in the 117-year history of the Port of Los Angeles. The Port handled 1,019,837 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), 8.5% more than last July. Retailers and manufacturers brought in goods at an elevated pace due to concerns of higher tariffs later this year.

“Shippers have been frontloading their cargo for months to get ahead of tariffs and recent activity at America’s top port really tells that story,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Port terminals in July were jam-packed with ships loaded with cargo, processed without any delay—much to the credit of our dedicated longshore workers, terminal and rail operators, truckers, and supply chain partners.”

Dr. Zachary Rogers, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management at Colorado State University and a lead author of the Logistics Managers Index, joined Seroka for the briefing. Rogers discussed the impacts tariffs on transportation, warehousing and inventory.

July 2025 loaded imports came in at 543,728 TEUs, 8% more than last year and the most imports ever in a month at the Port. Loaded exports landed at 121,507 TEUs, a 6% improvement from 2024. The Port processed 354,602 empty container units, 10% more than last year.

Seven months into 2025, the Port of Los Angeles has handled 5,975,649 TEUs, 5% more than the same period in 2024.

Current and historical cargo data, including fiscal year-end totals, are available here.



