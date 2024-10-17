Port Milwaukee Expands Cruise Business

After a seven-year hiatus, Port Milwaukee has announced the return of Victory Cruise Lines in 2025. The cruise line will call on Milwaukee once again with the vessel Victory I which has a passenger capacity of approximately 200 people.

Over 13,500 global cruise passengers visited the City of Milwaukee this year, marking another successful season for the city’s growing cruising industry.

The season saw 27 vessel calls from seven vessels that host itineraries in Milwaukee.

Port Milwaukee kicked off its cruise season on May 1, 2024, with the arrival of the Viking Octantis. At that time, Port officials estimated over 12,000 global passengers would visit the city this season. Le Bellot concluded Port Milwaukee’s 2024 Great Lakes cruising season on Sunday, October 13.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said: “As we look at 2025 and beyond, I am confident Port Milwaukee will continue to reinforce its role as an essential economic resource for the City of Milwaukee and Wisconsin. The importance of cruise passengers is reflected in my proposed capital budget. We are investing $5-million in a new cruise ship facility, and we are optimistic that will attract even more visitors.”

Johnson recently announced his 2025 Proposed Budget, which would complete the financing package for the redevelopment of South Shore Cruise Dock, located immediately east of the Lake Express High-Speed Ferry terminal. This will serve as the future docking space for Seawaymax cruise vessels. Port Milwaukee previously received $3.5 million in Capital Tourism grant funding from the State of Wisconsin to build this new infrastructure at South Shore Cruise Dock. The project is slated to be complete for the 2026 cruise season.

Several ongoing efforts remain underway to promote the passenger cruise business in Milwaukee and throughout the Great Lakes. Port Milwaukee is the founder of the Milwaukee Cruise Collaborative, a local group promoting the city as a cruise destination. The Collaborative, which includes a cross-section of the local hospitality industry, has planned, promoted, and prepared for increased Great Lakes cruising passengers. VISIT Milwaukee and various local stakeholders are also partners in promoting Great Lakes cruising activity in the city.

The Port is also a participant in the Cruise the Great Lakes initiative of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers. The Port previously signed a Cruise the Great Lakes pledge to promote environmental stewardship practices and efforts.





