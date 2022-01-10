Port of Mobile Posts Record Container Growth

The Alabama Port Authority said calendar year 2021 containerized cargo volumes climbed to a record 502,623 TEUs up nearly 19% from 2020 volumes. To date, the terminal has handled over 3.6 million TEUs since containerized operations began in 2008. Since, 2015, the Port of Mobile’s volume has grown by 120% making the gateway one of the fastest growing container ports in the United States. “Mobile continues to perform, attracting new customers seeking out terminal efficiency, services and inland connectivity to key U.S. markets,” said John C. Driscoll, director and chief executive officer of the Alabama Port Authority. In 2021, the port experienced minimal to no congestion, no vessel delays at anchor, and posted vessel-to-rail turn times within 24 hours.

Refrigerated containers continued its robust pace with December posting a near record breaking lift of 790 containers and finishing the year with a 50% increase in volume compared to 2020. The port attributes much of this growth due to the delivery of nearly $74 million in refrigerated facilities investment at the Port of Mobile to support cold cargo supply chains.

Calendar year 2021 also posted impressive intermodal rail growth. The port’s Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF) ended the year with 23,776 TEUs handled. The year-end volume represents 139% increase over 2020 volumes.

Added vessel calls to support Asia trade, coupled with domestic retail consumption and increasing congestion through traditional west and east coast gateways, contributed to shifts in supply chains as shippers seek both capacity and faster service into Memphis and Chicago via the Port’s new container intermodal container transfer facility (ICTF). APM Terminals Mobile operates both the marine and intermodal container transfer facility at Mobile.