Port of Portland Seeking Bids to Build New Dredge Tender

The Port of Portland, in Oregon, is soliciting proposals from U.S. shipyards for the construction of a new dredge tender to replace the decades old W.L. Williams.

Designed by Glosten, the new vessel will be a 69-foot-long, twin-screw, multipurpose vessel powered by two Caterpillar Inc. C18 EPA Tier 3 engines.

Bids are due by August 30.

The tender will mainly be used for towing dredge discharge pipeline strings, pushing barges, and towing barges in support of the port’s dredging operations. It will feature a double-chined hull, pram bow, push knees, and a full suite of Markey Machinery Company, Inc. electric winches on deck

Built in 1959 by the Gunderson Brothers Engineering Company of Portland, Ore., the W.L. Williams has primarily been used to assist in port’s waterway maintenance operations.