Port of Redwood City Invests in New Fire and Police Boat Dock

The Port of Redwood City said it will invest approximately $2.5 million of Port Security Grant Program funding to develop a new fire and police boat dock, which will serve as the home base for emergency vessels.

The development of a new boat dock further supports the Redwood City, Calif. port's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Federal Staging Area (FSA) designation.

The Port Security Grant Program funding enables the port to support interagency operations, enhance training exercises and fund security infrastructure such as cameras, lights and fencing, it said, adding that the improvements strengthen the port’s collaboration with local, regional and federal first responder partners involved in maritime security.