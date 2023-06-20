Port of Seattle Commissions Third Shore Power System at Pier 66

The Port of Seattle is installing a third shore power system at Pier 66, making it the world’s first port with three systems for cruise ships.

The port receives over 200 cruise vessels in a typical season between April and October, and adding a third shore power system is a major component of the port’s Waterfront Clean Energy Strategy.

The new shore power connection is expected to be fully operational by the 2024 Alaska cruise season.

The contract for the shore power system components was awarded in November 2022 to Watts Marine. To date, the company has installed 10 shore power systems globally at ports in Seattle, San Diego, San Francisco, Halifax, Vancouver BC, Brooklyn and Long Beach. An estimated 700 cruise ships connect to Watts Marine’s shoreside electrical power equipment each year.

Each shore power system consists of proprietary equipment developed specifically to serve the cruise ship industry. This includes equipment for dual-voltage electrical service, custom-developed electrical cable handling and electronic monitoring and control.

The Port of Seattle will also use Watts Marine’s Mobile Cable Positioning Device. The device simplifies moving the power system to accommodate docked vessels of all sizes and configurations, making shore power available almost immediately. Watts Marine’s custom software allows the specialists in its dedicated control center in Seattle to oversee every connection.



