Port of Virginia Nears Completion of Dredging Project, Inaugurates New ULCV Berth

The Port of Virginia is nearing the completion of its $1.4 billion Gateway Investment Program with a critical piece of the strategic capital investment program being delivered in early 2026.

In February, the port is scheduled to take delivery of the deepest shipping channels on the US East Coast, as the deepening and widening effort of Virginia’s channels comes to its close. The $450 million project will result in channels that are 55 feet deep and wide enough to safely handle two-way traffic of the biggest ships in the Atlantic trade, without tidal restrictions or overhead obstructions.

In addition to nearing the end of the dredging effort, the port is celebrating the inauguration of a fourth berth for ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs). At the South Berth of Norfolk International Terminals (NIT), the port has deepened its berths and is putting four new Suez-class cranes into service this month. The new cranes give the port two ULCV berths at both NIT South and Virginia International Gateway.

A fifth ULCV berth is being developed at NIT’s North Berth and is scheduled to be in operation in 2027, when the $650 million reconfiguration and optimization of that area of the terminal is completed.