Port of Virginia Recognized for Strengthened Safety Efforts

The Port of Virginia is using a layered approach to strengthen safety throughout its operation by identifying the most common critical risks at its terminals and offices, emphasize safety as a core value and creation of an internal safety brand that serves as a continual reminder for everyone on port property.

The effort was recently recognized by Signal Mutual, the insurance carrier for The Port of Virginia, which presented its Executive Leadership Award to Virginia International Terminals Chief Operating Officer Joseph P. “Joe” Ruddy. The award recognizes the effort underway at the port to emphasize safety and reduce the number of injuries, reportable incidents and lost workdays. Virginia International Terminals, LLC, is the privately-held terminal operating company for The Port of Virginia.

Lost workdays is one of the safety metrics used by the industry and during the last four years, the number of lost workdays at The Port of Virginia, as the result of on-the-job industry, is decreasing. Lost workdays are measured in the total number of days an employee could not work against every 200,000 hours worked.

The Port of Virginia, lost workdays by fiscal year, July 1 – June 30:

2022 = 1.82 days

2023 = 1.83 days

2024 = 1.37 days

2025 = 1.04 days

2026 = 1.09 days (as of Feb. 2026)

2026 goal = .091

OSHA industry average = 1.4 days

Last fall, port leadership announced an organization-wide initiative to ingrain safety even more into the port’s culture. Since then, the port has created a safety brand, We Protect What Matters, and has collaborated with local International Longshoremen’s Association leadership and port team members from across the organization to better understand where the highest risks are and how best to mitigate them.

The safety effort includes:

Creation of critical risks and life-saving rules

Recognition for those going above-and-beyond standard safety practices

Identifying and marking potential hazards

Safety audits

Safety briefings for guests

Annual safety training (CPR, first-aid, etc.)

We Protect What Matters messaging campaign

Signal’s Executive Leadership Award is an annual award given to an executive who advances employee safety and health through a strong safety culture and a sustainable safety management system.