Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Portuguese Electric Car Ferry to sport Zinus Charging Solution

December 20, 2022

The new electric car/pax ferry operating between Forte da Barra and São Jacinto in Portugal will use ZINUS’ fully autonomous charging connection. Image courtesy Zinus/Navaltagus

The Portuguese shipyard Navaltagus, a part of the industrial ETE group, is building the first electrical car and passenger ferry in Portugal, and the yard awarded Zinus the contract to supply the autonomous connection enabling the ferry to charge its batteries while berthed.

With a capacity of 260 passengers and 19 cars, the ferry is scheduled to enter service in the summer of 2023 – replacing the existing diesel-powered ferry operating between Forte da Barra in Ilhavo and São Jacinto in the municipality of Aveiro. Zinus’ delivery to the ferry connection consists of two ZPP 550 charging towers to be placed onshore, as well as one SWC 100 charging connection to be installed on board the 37-m long vessel.

