PortXL and GTT Partner on Innovation

Maritime accelerator PortXL and containment system specialist GTT have formed a strategic partnership to drive transformative advancements in the maritime industry.

The Rotterdam-based maritime start-up accelerator and GTT believe this collaboration sets the stage for an entrepreneurial journey towards transforming the maritime industry through innovation.

PortXL has established itself as a maritime industry innovator, who bridges the gap between start-ups and scale-ups and established industry players. This year, eight sustainable maritime start-ups and scale-ups have started their development program.

The strategic partnership between PortXL and GTT combines their respective strengths and resources to scout the right start-ups and scale-ups to implement innovative solutions to support diversification. PortXL and GTT will collaborate on various initiatives through this partnership, including the start-up acceleration program and industry-wide events.

"Collaborating with PortXL will give us access to a dynamic ecosystem made up of committed start-ups,” says Jean-Baptiste Boutillier, Innovation VP at GTT. “We are convinced that the decarbonization of the maritime industry will undeniably involve technological innovations. This collaboration illustrates our commitment to fostering a spirit of innovation and embracing disruptive ideas, propelling us towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future for the entire industry."

“We are delighted to add GTT to our partner base. Their advanced technological knowledge and innovative vision create great opportunities for start-ups and scale-ups. Also working together with the other partners in our maritime accelerator will contribute to the development of the whole maritime and port ecosystem as a whole,” says Christel Pullens, Managing Director at PortXL.



