Tuesday, April 18, 2017

USCG Cutter Munro Powered by GE

April 18, 2017

  • U.S. Coast Guard’s Munro (WMSL 755) arriving in Seattle for commissioning. This Legend-class cutter is powered by a GE LM2500 marine gas turbine-based propulsion system. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Zac Crawford)
  • (Photo: GE)
  U.S. Coast Guard's Munro (WMSL 755) arriving in Seattle for commissioning. This Legend-class cutter is powered by a GE LM2500 marine gas turbine-based propulsion system. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Zac Crawford)
  • (Photo: GE) (Photo: GE)

 GE’s Marine Solutions announced that the U.S. Coast Guard commissioned Munro, a new National Security Cutter (NSC), on April 1 in Seattle, Washington. All of thenew Legend class cutters use the same COmbined Diesel And Gas turbine (CODAG) propulsion system featuring one GE LM2500 gas turbine and two diesel engines.

 
According to a U.S. Coast Guard press release, Munro is the fourth NSC to be homeported on the West Coast in Alameda, Calif. It was commissioned in Seattle to honor the Coast Guard’s only Medal of Honor recipient, Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro (1919-1942). He is buried in the veterans’ section of Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Cle Elum, Wash.; Munro was a former South Cle Elum resident.
 
On March 4, 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard’s seventh NSC Kimball was christened. The LM2500 gas turbines used for the NSCs were manufactured at GE’s Evendale, Ohio, facility.
 
Worldwide, more than 1,400 GE gas turbines log over 14 million hours serving 35 navies on 500 naval ships for 100 military ship programs ranging from patrol boats, destroyers and cruisers to corvettes, frigates, amphibious ships and aircraft carriers.
