PPG Completes 200th Drydocking Using Electrostatic Application

PPG has completed its 200th vessel dry docking using electrostatic application of marine fouling control coatings, nearly three years after introducing the technique to the global shipping market.

The project was completed on the Stena Britannica, a passenger and roll-on/roll-off cargo vessel operated by Stena Line, one of the world’s largest ferry companies, at the EDR Antwerp shipyard in Belgium. The team applied PPG SIGMAGLIDE® 2390 fouling release coating, a silicone-based, biocide-free solution, using the electrostatic application method.

The application technique uses an electrostatic spray gun to guide coating particles onto a grounded metal surface, delivering even coverage and uniform film layers that help enhance smoothness and fouling control performance. Compared to traditional airless spray methods, electrostatic application improves paint transfer efficiency and significantly reduces overspray, material waste and carbon emissions.

“In an industry that makes up 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, we take responsibility for our impact on the environment. Our target is to reduce CO2 emissions from our vessels by 30% by 2030, based on a 2019 baseline,” said Dennis Tetzlaff, chief operating officer, Fleet, at Stena Line. “We are taking substantial steps to drive down our carbon footprint and decrease any negative impact on biodiversity. Collaborating with partners like PPG allows us to adopt solutions that help address global challenges.”

Electrostatic application also offers Scope 3 carbon life cycle savings compared to traditional application methods, since fewer raw materials need to be extracted, manufactured or transported. These reductions are in addition to the operational carbon savings achieved by vessels coated with high-performance, low-friction solutions such as PPG Sigmaglide 2390 coating, which help ship owners reduce fuel consumption and Scope 1 emissions.



