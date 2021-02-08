PPG Debuts Corrosion-fighting Coating

PPG has unveiled a next-generation, ambient-cure coating engineered for challenging corrosion-under-insulation (CUI) conditions.

A high-build product that offers dry film thickness of 10 to 12 mils in a one-coat application, PPG HI-TEMP 1027HD coating provides excellent protection against corrosion on pipes, vessels and construction parts when plants are in operation, PPG said, adding the durable coating is formulated to withstand severe temperature cycles ranging from -320 F (-196 C) to 1,000 F (540 C) and resists dry exposure with intermittent temperature peaks of up to 1,200 F (650 C).

PPG HI-TEMP 1027HD coating also protects coated pipes, parts and assemblies in changing ambient temperature conditions. According to PPG, this is critical during shipping, as these materials are commonly transported between continents and exposed to months of rain, snow, ultraviolet (UV) light and other environmental hazards. The coating protects those same components from damage and wear before and during new construction, when they are stored, handled and erected on the building site.

“Oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation and industries such as paper mills and steel mills rely on insulated pipelines, which are always vulnerable to corrosion-related leaks and pipe failure,” said Bart Martens, PPG global product manager, protective and marine coatings. “Because of its hardness and resistance to thermal shock and cycling, PPG HI-TEMP 1027HD coating more effectively protects these critical assets against corrosion. This can extend maintenance intervals and minimize the risk of unexpected shutdowns.”