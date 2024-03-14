PPG Unveils New ‘Ultra Low-Friction’ Vessels Coating

PPG has launched the PPG NEXEON 810 coating, described as an innovative copper­-free antifouling coating developed with a strong emphasis on vessel performance, emissions reduction and sustainability.

Independent tests, following ISO 19030 and International Towing Tank Conference standards, have confirmed that the ultrasmooth surface of PPG Nexeon 810 coating can yield an immediate boost in power of up to 10% and enhance operational efficiency by up to 15%, according to PPG.

This is due to improved fouling control performance, PPG said, adding that the actual performance will depend on vessel model and operating conditions.

Using PPG Nexeon 810 coating is said to reduce fuel consumption and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, enabling a vessel to sustain higher speeds while helping vessel owners and operators remain compliant with the carbon intensity indicator (CII) requirements of the International Maritime Organization.

The coating’s unique formula can achieve a total reduction of up to 25% in GHG emissions compared to traditional antifouling coatings and supports 60 days of idle time resistance with minimal speed loss, PPG claims.

PPG Nexeon 810 coating is also suitable for electrostatic application and offers outstanding color retention throughout the entire service life of the vessel.

“PPG Nexeon 810 coating provides the ultimate combination of advanced coatings technology with improved vessel performance and responsible environmental protection. Thanks to PPG’s sustainably advantaged product development process, our customers can enjoy easier application and improved coating performance across the operating life of their vessels,” said Joanna van Helmond, PPG global product manager, Antifoulings, Protective and Marine Coatings.