Praxis Automation to Equip 59 RVOS Offshore Vessels with DP-2 Systems

Praxis Automation, a company specializing in ship automation, electrical propulsion, and dynamic positioning systems, will outfit 59 vessels of Saudi-based Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services's (RVOS) with Praxis DP-2 systems.

Under this RVOS fleet-wide contract, new build and existing offshore support vessels will be equipped with Praxis dynamic positioning systems, as well as customised equipment and software for digitization of the fleet in phases agreed with RVOS, one of the offshore service companies of Rawabi Energy company.

The project encompasses the conversion of 39 vessels with existing DP systems to Praxis DP-2 System, including the supply to 20 newbuild vessels ordered by RVOS from other regions in the world.

Ahmed Alqadeeb, Managing Director of Rawabi Energy, said: "Our fleet's operational success hinges on a strong technology partnership. Praxis Automation has proven their performance during an earlier successful DP-1 to DP-2 retrofit project on 14 RVOS ships, justifying their status as a solid and reliable technology partner. With this new contract, we will boost our fleet status, having the most modern offshore support vessel (OSV) fleet in the kingdom, renowned for its technological prowess and digitalized operations catering to the needs of Saudi Aramco”.



