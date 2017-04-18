Nicholls Elected as ADCI President

Bryan Nicholls, president and COO of Texas based offshore and inland commercial diving contractor U.S. Underwater Services, LLC, has been elected president of the Association of Diving Contractors International (ADCI) at its annual conference.

The ADCI is a professional association that promotes best industry practice with respect to the health and safety of commercial divers and underwater operations.

“The ADCI Consensus Standards for Commercial Diving and Underwater Operations are recognized as best industry practice here in the U.S., and in many other parts of the world,” Nicholls said.

Nicholls has served on the board of the ADCI since 2009, and was second vice president and chairman of the Safety Committee from 2014-2017. “It is truly an honor to have been elected as the ADCI’s president for 2017. I am proud to have served the ADCI for the past eight years, and I will continue to contribute what I can to improve upon the best industry practices that our association and its membership have already established.”