Rucker Named President of Tideworks

Tideworks Technology Inc., a full-service provider of terminal management and planning software solutions, announced that Thomas J. “T.J.” Rucker will assume the role of president effective September 1, 2017, succeeding retiring president Michael Schwank, who led the company for 19 years. Rucker will relocate to Seattle in August to ensure a smooth transition into the role.

Rucker is currently vice president of operations at Manzanillo International Terminal (MIT), one of the largest container terminals in Latin America, where he is responsible for managing liner customer relationships, strategic planning and ensuring terminal productivity and KPI performance. Rucker joined SSA Marine in 1999 as a project manager within the Y2K project team, from there he moved into a variety of technology roles. He then relocated to Panama, where he oversaw IT operations at MIT, and eventually came to lead IT operations for all of SSA Marine’s Central and South American activities. In 2006, Rucker returned to Seattle to head up Tideworks’ Products and Professional Services Groups, a position he held until his return in 2012 to MIT as the vice president of operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Gonzaga University.

Schwank will retire from Tideworks Technology after leading the organization as its president since 1998, and after a total of 35 years of service with Carrix, Inc. One of the original management leaders of Tideworks, Schwank advocated for the resourcing that eventually led to the creation of the Tideworks brand as a legal entity within the Carrix family of products and service solutions. During his decades-long tenure, he supported many leading-edge initiatives at the company that were instrumental in supporting marine and rail operations growth and development.