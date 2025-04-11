Preview: Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2025

From June 18-20, 2025, the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition will return to Tokyo Big Sight, convening global energy leaders, influential policymakers, and industry executives to advance Japan’s energy transition, investment landscape, and strategic role in the global energy system. Co-hosted by JERA and Tokyo Gas, this high-level platform will once again provide critical insight into the country’s evolving energy strategy under the Seventh Strategic Energy Plan.



Held amid rising global energy demand, increasing geopolitical complexity and intensifying decarbonisation targets, Japan’s flagship energy platform will address the dual imperatives of energy security and sustainability. This year’s Summit will provide a critical forum to examine solutions that advance clean energy adoption, enable resilient infrastructure, and foster international cooperation.

Confirmed speakers include:





Wael Sawan, CEO, Shell Plc

Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of the Board, Kawasaki Heavy Industries



Koji Ota, President & CEO, Chiyoda Corporation



Jeong-Joon Yu, Vice Chairman, SK Group & CEO, SK On



Anatol Feygin, EVP & CCO, Cheniere Energy Inc.



Allyson Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Baker Hughes



Hitoshi Kaguchi, Senior EVP and CEO of GX Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Michèle Azalbert, Chief Hydrogen Officer, Gentari

Phil Caldwell, CEO, Ceres Power

Jooho Whang, President & CEO, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP)

Yumiko Yao, Executive Officer, Tokyo Gas

Isao Takahashi, SVP, Innovation Division, INPEX Corporation

Hiroshi Okamoto, EVP & CTO, TEPCO Power Grid

Tatsuya Terazawa, Chairman & CEO, IEEJ

Government officials from METI, MLIT, and Thailand’s Energy Regulatory Commission

The Strategic Summit programme will feature thematic discussions on:

Energy Security and LNG Supply Stability – Ensuring procurement resilience, infrastructure development, and supply diversification.

Ensuring procurement resilience, infrastructure development, and supply diversification. Hydrogen and Ammonia Market Development – Scaling deployment through enabling policy frameworks, capital mobilisation and regional cooperation.

Scaling deployment through enabling policy frameworks, capital mobilisation and regional cooperation. Carbon Pricing and Emissions Trading – Evaluating regulatory and market-driven models for decarbonisation.

Evaluating regulatory and market-driven models for decarbonisation. Financing the Energy Transition – Unlocking investment for infrastructure, renewables, and low-carbon technologies.





Running in parallel, the Technical Conference will convene engineers, project developers, and R&D leaders to present practical solutions on wide-ranging topics including; grid digitalisation, battery technologies, carbon capture and storage, and next-generation nuclear systems.



The Climatetech Theatre, a dedicated platform within the exhibition, will host expert-led panels on scaling renewable energy integration, evaluating the commercial viability of fusion energy, and advancing CCUS technologies. In addition, the Energy Innovators Challenge will cast a spotlight on breakthrough ideas and start-up solutions, addressing some of the most urgent challenges in the global energy transition.



While the content stages bring together industry leaders, policymakers, technical experts, and innovators for high-level dialogue, the exhibition is where strategy is translated into implementation. Serving as a dynamic international platform, it showcases the technologies, infrastructure, and services critical to delivering Japan’s energy transformation. With participation from leading companies including Aramco Gas, ADNOC, Chevron, JOGMEC, JERA, Tokyo Gas, Engie, Ebara Corporation, Kraken Technologies and Cheniere, the exhibition floor will highlight market-ready innovations across LNG infrastructure, hydrogen and ammonia deployment, renewable systems, carbon management, and digital solutions, reinforcing Japan’s position at the forefront of energy security, decarbonisation, and clean technology investment.



