Star Bulk to Repay Debt Principal

Star Bulk Carriers announced that, in light of the improved performance of the Company and the dry bulk market in general, it is planning to make debt principal repayments that are in total at least equivalent to the amortization payments scheduled prior to the commencement of debt amortization holidays.

The repayment will start from January 1st 2018, under the “cash sweep” mechanism incorporated in its loan agreements.

Star Bulk had previously agreed with its Lenders debt amortization holidays that commenced on June 1st 2016 and were due to end on June 30th, 2018.

The CEO Petros Pappas said, "We value our relationships with our lenders and the flexibility they have provided us. At this point there is no further need for any amortization holiday."

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products