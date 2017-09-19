Robert Clyne Gets Outstanding Professional Achievement Award

Robert (Bob) Clyne, ABS Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary , was recognized with the Outstanding Professional Achievement Award for his distinguished accomplishments as a graduate who best exemplifies the finest tradition of Kings Point – Acta Non Verba – and lending honor and prestige to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

“Bob is most deserving of this recognition,” said ABS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher J. Wiernicki. “Bob is a recognized leader who epitomizes exceptional qualities placing him among the best and brightest in the maritime industry and this award indicates the quality of the ABS leadership team.”

Clyne began his career at ABS working in various positions from 1982 to 1988. Upon earning his law degree, he joined the firm of Hill Rivkins LLP where he practiced maritime law for 24 years and served as Co-Managing Partner from 2006 to 2012. He returned to ABS in 2012 and currently oversees the Legal department activities that service ABS globally.