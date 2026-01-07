The Pasha Group Appoints Cary Davis as Vice President of Government Affairs

The Pasha Group, a leader in integrated global logistics and maritime services, announced that Cary Davis has joined the company as Vice President of Government Affairs to lead advocacy and corporate communications. In this role, Davis will oversee federal, state, and local government relations; industry and stakeholder engagement; media relations; and strategic communications in support of Pasha’s long-term growth and service to customers and communities.

A business leader and trade attorney, Davis brings deep experience in maritime policy, infrastructure finance, and public affairs. He will work closely with senior leadership across the enterprise to advance the company’s interests with policymakers, the press, and the broader public.

Most recently, Davis served as President and CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), the Western Hemisphere’s leading trade association representing hundreds of seaports and maritime businesses across the United States, Canada, and Latin America. During his six-year tenure, he helped secure tens of billions of dollars for maritime infrastructure, advanced favorable industry regulations, modernized professional development and trade show experiences, and expanded the association’s membership and revenue streams.

Earlier in his career, Davis served as a presidential appointee at the U.S. Department of Commerce, where he worked with American businesses across shipping, automotive, manufacturing, mining, and steelmaking on reshoring and nearshoring initiatives. He also led legal and legislative work in Congress for Representative Dan Donovan (NY-11), helping secure hundreds of millions of dollars for critical infrastructure security nationwide.

Davis has testified before Congress on shipping, trade, and security issues and has been featured in major media outlets including The New York Times, BBC, Politico, Bloomberg, CNN, C-SPAN, Newsweek, and Breitbart discussing supply chains, economics, and public policy.

He currently serves on the Board of the Propeller Club of Washington, D.C.

Davis holds a Juris Doctor and a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, competitive golf, and the outdoors.