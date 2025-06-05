Propane Powers WBCT’s Port Tractor Fleet to 50% Fuel Savings

Propane is a fossil fuel, but it is a clean fuel that is more easily adaptable to port and maritime operations as compared to most other non-conventional future fuel. Jim Bunsey, Senior Manager, Business Development, Propane Education Research Council (PERC), discusses with Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, the operational value and environmental benefits of switching to propane. Specifically, takes a deep dive into the West Basin Container Terminal (WBCT) at the Port of Los Angeles and its 20+ years of experience in working with propane as a fuel for its fleet of port vehicles, logging a 50% savings on fuel and a 99% lower emissions by switching to propane across its fleet of 75 propane-powered port tractors.





