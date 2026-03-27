Marine Link
Sunday, March 29, 2026

Propane Uptake in Ports Takes Off

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 27, 2026

When if comes to energy transition, few alternative fuels tick as many boxes as propane, as propane offers much lower emissions when compared to diesel; the price of the fuel is more stable, less tied to crude oil volatility; the infrastructure to get started inside ports is simple, consisting of a storage tank, pump, and dispenser; and last but not least, renewable propane is available. Jim Bunsey from the Propane Education Research Center (PERC) discusses these advantages and more, as well as insight on the breadth of port equipment available today to run on propane, on this latest edition of Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast.

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