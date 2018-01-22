PPA Presents Proposals for Piraeus Port Master Plan

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) has presented its proposals for the master plan for the development of Greece's largest port of Piraeus under “Master Plan of the Port of Piraeus".

The compilation of the Master Plan for the development and operation of the Piraeus Port was made according to: (i) all the Laws and regulations of general implementation, together with all the existing applicable regulatory rules, (ii) the methodology and specifications quoted in the “Specifications of Master Plan” document, (iii) regulations and guidelines for the establishment of Program Design as listed in ANNEX 6.2 of the Concession Agreement 2016.

The target is the correct Planning of the future development of the Port in pursuit of the techno-economic data related mainly with the enhancements included in the development plan.

The timeframe covers the period 2016-2021 and aims in the compilation of an appropriate design of facilities in order to maximize the service potential and minimize the loss of space and utility.

The Plan also defines the maximum allowable limit of the port zone, the allowable infills, the land use, the construction restrictions, traffic arrangements and every other necessary element for the service of the operation and the safety of the Port.

The ultimate goal is for the Piraeus Port to be set as a worldwide transportation hub emerging in this way the development of Greek economy in general.

All the parties participating in the consultation will send their proposals for the final compilation of the Master Plan.