PPA Presents Proposals for Piraeus Port Master Plan
The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) has presented its proposals for the master plan for the development of Greece's largest port of Piraeus under “Master Plan of the Port of Piraeus".
The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) has presented its proposals for the master plan for the development of Greece's largest port of Piraeus under “Master Plan of the Port of Piraeus".
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News