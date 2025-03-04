Proposed USTR Fees on Chinese Shipping: What you Need to Know Now

On February 21, 2025, the Office of the US Trade Representative (UST) released a notice of a proposal to impose wide-ranging fees on shipping companies and vessels with a Chinese nexus. The USTR has yet to release regulatory or administrative language that implements the proposals, and there is no guarantee this will actually happen. Interested parties should consider submitting comments as well as reviewing their charterparty and other relevant agreements



SUMMARY OF USTR PROPOSALS

The USTR notice does not set forth a single unified scheme of fees; rather, the notice includes several alternative fee structures, one or more of which may be implemented. The proposals are as follows:





fees on Chinese operators – A fee on Chinese vessel operators at a rate of up to (a) US$1m; or (b) US$1,000 per net ton of the vessel’s capacity, in each case, assessed on the vessel’s entrance into a US port;

– A fee on Chinese vessel operators at a rate of up to (a) US$1m; or (b) US$1,000 per net ton of the vessel’s capacity, in each case, assessed on the vessel’s entrance into a US port; fees on Chinese-built vessels and fleets – A fee on Chinese-built vessels at the following rates: a fee of up to US$1.5m per Chinese-built vessel entering a US port; a fee imposed on the vessel’s entry into a US port, determined based on the percentage of Chinese-built vessels in the relevant operator’s fleet, as follows: (i) up to US$1m per vessel for operators with 50% or more of their fleet comprised of Chinese-built vessels; (ii) up to US$750,000 per vessel for operators with more than 25% and less than 50% of their fleet comprised of Chinese-built vessels; and (iii) up to US$500,000 per vessel for operators with more than 0% and less than 25% of their fleet comprised of Chinese-built vessels; or an “additional” fee of up to US$1m imposed on the vessel’s entry into a US port if the number of Chinese-built vessels in the operator’s fleet is 25% or more; and

– A fee on Chinese-built vessels at the following rates: fees on orders from Chinese shipyards – An “additional” fee assessed based on the percentage of vessels ordered from Chinese shipyards, as follows: a fee imposed on the vessel’s entry into a US port, determined based on the percentage of Chinese vessel orders (including vessels expected to be delivered by Chinese shipyards over the next 24 months) by the relevant operator, as follows: (i) up to US$1m for operators with 50% or more of their vessel orders in Chinese shipyards; (ii) up to US$750,000 for operators with more than 25% and less than 50% of their vessel orders in Chinese shipyards; and (iii) up to US$500,000 for operators with more than 0% and less than 25% of their vessel orders in Chinese shipyards; or a fee of up to US$1m imposed on the vessel’s entry into a US port if the percentage of Chinese vessel orders (including vessels expected to be delivered by Chinese shipyards over the next 24 months) by the relevant operator is 25% or more.





– An “additional” fee assessed based on the percentage of vessels ordered from Chinese shipyards, as follows:

The USTR proposals include the potential for a refund of the foregoing fees (computed annually) in an amount of up to US$1m per US-built vessel that the relevant operator trades to a US port.

The proposal also requires trading in certain US exports to be conducted using US-built vessels, US-flagged vessels and/or US operators, as follows:

a certain percentage (computed annually) of certain US-origin goods must be exported using US built and flagged vessels, and US operators. This percentage increases over the next seven years, plateauing at 15% US-flagged vessels with US operators, of which 5% must be US-built; and

certain US goods must be exported on US built and flagged vessels unless the relevant operator demonstrates that it will export at least 20% of US products (computed annually) on US built and flagged vessels.





PROCEDURAL BACKGROUND AND TIMELINE

The USTR proposals were made under the authority of Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which is designed to address unfair foreign practices affecting US commerce. On March 12, 2024, five US labor unions filed a petition with the USTR requesting an investigation into the practices of China targeting the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors. The USTR issued its report on January 16, 2025, setting forth its view that China’s trade practice in the target sectors was unreasonable, and burdens or restricts US commerce.

"The key question will be which party bears the cost of the additional fees: the owner or the charterer."

It should be noted that the USTR report on China’s trade practices was prepared and issued under the administration of former President Biden, whereas the USTR proposals were issued under the administration of current President Trump. The seamless transition from the USTR report to the current proposal is indicative of the apparently bipartisan nature of the USTR actions.



The USTR has yet to propose regulations or administrative language which would, if enacted, implement the USTR proposals. Rather, the proposals are written as a summary of potential actions that may or may not be implemented.



The USTR has invited interested parties to submit comments and testify as to the proposals. The deadline for submitting comments is March 24, 2025, which is the date of the proposed hearing. Parties wishing to testify should submit their requests by March 10, 2025.





About the Author: Daniel Pilarski is a partner in the Tax and Regulatory Groups, Watson, Farley & Williams. With a focus on the transportation and infrastructure sectors, Daniel’s practice focuses on US tax aspects of cross-border transactions and US trade sanctions. Daniel’s tax experience includes structuring transactions to achieve the optimum tax result by minimizing withholding tax and addressing anti-deferral regimes. Daniel also advises several clients regarding the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), both in compliance and in documenting FATCA provisions in loan and other agreements. Additionally, Daniel helps clients analyse the US freight tax on shipping income and the exemption from tax. His sanctions experience includes advising clients in understanding and complying with the rules and regulations of the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Daniel also advises on ERISA (US pension law) and the regulation of swaps and other derivatives. He also has experience representing clients in negotiating real estate joint ventures and other corporate transactions.