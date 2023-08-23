Propspeed Receives Type Approval from Bureau Veritas

New Zealand-based Propspeed's underwater foul-release coating system has received type approval from Bureau Veritas following significant third-party testing.

Marine materials and equipment certification is the review and testing process that ensures ships’ component parts conform to the technical standards established by regulatory bodies. Bureau Veritas provides certification services for shipyards, suppliers and manufacturers, helping keep ship materials and equipment reliable for shipowners. Their certification experts are pioneers in safety and performance, technical experts and regulatory specialists.

“We take great pride in the quality, durability, safety and effectiveness of all of the Propspeed foul-release systems we provide the marine industry,” said Marcus Hamilton, CEO, Propspeed. “Type Approval is important for our customers as it is verification conducted by an independent third-party agency certifying that Propspeed complies with the rules and restrictions of the strictest shipbuilding best practices. Receiving recognition by the experts at Bureau Veritas is further proof that the marine industry can put their trust and confidence in Propspeed, and that the Propspeed foul-release system will exceed the expectations of all our current and future customers.”