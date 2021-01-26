Propulsion: ME-GI to Power Ultra-Large Hapag-Lloyd Containerships

MAN Energy Solutions won an order for six MAN B&W 11G95ME-GI Mk10.5 main engines in connection with the building of six ultra-large, 23,500+-teu container vessels for Hapag-Lloyd.

The engines will be built in Korea and will offer the option of operating on LNG or conventional fuel, meeting Tier III emission standards through SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction). The first engine delivery is scheduled for May 2022. Korean shipyard, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, will build the vessels with delivery expected from April through December 2023.

The newbuildings will be deployed on the Europe – Far East routes as part of THE Alliance. The engines will operate on LNG, but have sufficient tank capacity to operate alternatively on conventional fuel.

“These newbuildings will be fitted with mature ME-GI technology that continues to accumulate references across multiple segments," said Bjarne Foldager, SVP and Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions. "The engines’ fuel-efficiency and negligible methane-slip tie in perfectly with Hapag-Lloyd’s strategy of sustainability. As we move towards a zero-carbon future, the ME-GI showcases our dual-fuel engine portfolio that is future-proofed to handle whatever alternative fuels come to prominence in the decades ahead.”