Marine Link
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Ektank Chem Tankers to Sport Hybrid Propulsion

April 18, 2017

  • The Switch has received an order from WE Tech to deliver its permanent magnet (PM) shaft generators for Ektank AB’s two 18,600 dwt chemical tankers currently under construction. Photo copyright: FKAB Marine Design
  • “Our modular, flexible and lightweight PM shaft generators help shipowners meet their ambitious objectives while also delivering real savings and efficiency gains,” said The Switch Business Development Manager Mika Koli. Photo: The Switch
  • The Switch has received an order from WE Tech to deliver its permanent magnet (PM) shaft generators for Ektank AB’s two 18,600 dwt chemical tankers currently under construction. Photo copyright: FKAB Marine Design The Switch has received an order from WE Tech to deliver its permanent magnet (PM) shaft generators for Ektank AB’s two 18,600 dwt chemical tankers currently under construction. Photo copyright: FKAB Marine Design
  • “Our modular, flexible and lightweight PM shaft generators help shipowners meet their ambitious objectives while also delivering real savings and efficiency gains,” said The Switch Business Development Manager Mika Koli. Photo: The Switch “Our modular, flexible and lightweight PM shaft generators help shipowners meet their ambitious objectives while also delivering real savings and efficiency gains,” said The Switch Business Development Manager Mika Koli. Photo: The Switch

The Switch received an order from WE Tech to deliver its permanent magnet (PM) shaft generators to two 18,600 dwt chemical tankers currently under construction for Sweden’s Ektank AB. Sweden's Ektank AB is family-owned with a modern fleet of five chemical tankers in size ranging from 13,700 DWT to 17,000 DWT. 

The PM-based shaft generator is a powerful proposition for today’s cost and environmentally conscious shipowners. This deal is an example of how PM technology is set to revolutionize the maritime industry.
 
“We see huge potential in marine, and the decision of respected shipowners such as Ektank to invest in in PM machines demonstrates that our belief is well founded. We’ll be looking to build on this momentum going forwards and raise awareness of the transformative effect of The Switch technology throughout the industry. We believe this is just the start of something akin to an on-board energy revolution,” Koli continues.
 
“We only entered the marine segment in 2013, but we have already received over 30 orders for our technology, most of them thanks to WE Tech,” said The Switch Business Development Manager Mika Koli.
 
WE Tech has also recently placed orders for The Switch PM shaft generators for two Toll Shipping 12,000 dwt RoRo vessels and a series of four Stena RoRo ROPAX ferries. The Switch is now targeting growth of 200% within the marine segment in the next five years.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News