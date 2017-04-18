Ektank Chem Tankers to Sport Hybrid Propulsion
- The Switch has received an order from WE Tech to deliver its permanent magnet (PM) shaft generators for Ektank AB’s two 18,600 dwt chemical tankers currently under construction. Photo copyright: FKAB Marine Design
- “Our modular, flexible and lightweight PM shaft generators help shipowners meet their ambitious objectives while also delivering real savings and efficiency gains,” said The Switch Business Development Manager Mika Koli. Photo: The Switch
The Switch received an order from WE Tech to deliver its permanent magnet (PM) shaft generators to two 18,600 dwt chemical tankers currently under construction for Sweden’s Ektank AB. Sweden's Ektank AB is family-owned with a modern fleet of five chemical tankers in size ranging from 13,700 DWT to 17,000 DWT.