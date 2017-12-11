Marine Link
Finnish Research Vessel Undergoes Propulsion Refit

December 11, 2017

  • The 59.2 m long and 13.8 m wide ice-going research vessel Aranda has retained the conventional shafting, while an electrically powered SCHOTTEL Pump Jet of type SPJ 132 RD is to be installed as a new auxiliary propulsion unit. (Photo: SYKE/MRC) The 59.2 m long and 13.8 m wide ice-going research vessel Aranda has retained the conventional shafting, while an electrically powered SCHOTTEL Pump Jet of type SPJ 132 RD is to be installed as a new auxiliary propulsion unit. (Photo: SYKE/MRC)
  • At the customer’s request, the equipment was delivered in three monthly partial shipments of well, steering system and propulsion unit. As the last item, the propulsion unit has now been shipped to the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine. (Photo: SCHOTTEL) At the customer’s request, the equipment was delivered in three monthly partial shipments of well, steering system and propulsion unit. As the last item, the propulsion unit has now been shipped to the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine. (Photo: SCHOTTEL)

The 28-year-old research vessel Aranda is the first Finnish vessel to be modernized with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system. The 59.2 m long and 13.8 m wide ice-going vessel is to be fitted with a 3 MW generator. While the conventional shafting is being retained, an electrically powered SCHOTTEL Pump Jet (SPJ) of type SPJ 132 RD will be installed as a new auxiliary propulsion unit. It features an input power of 400 kW, is installed flush with the bottom of the research vessel and provides maximum thrust over the full 360° range, with no resistance, even in shallow water.

 
After a very short project planning phase, the customer requested delivery of the equipment in three monthly partial shipments of well, steering system and propulsion unit. As the last item, the Pump Jet has now been shipped to the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions.
 
The Aranda is owned by the Finnish Environmental Institute and is intended for year-round research and surveying missions. Besides the propulsion assistance provided by the auxiliary drive, the SPJ is also used for dynamic positioning with an accuracy of half a meter. 
 
The resilient mounting means that the steel and cast-iron structure of the Pump Jet is completely isolated from the vessel’s hull, thus eliminating high-frequency excitations. In addition to extremely quiet operation, this property is a prerequisite for undisturbed seismic measurements, which will be one of the many tasks of the research vessel.
