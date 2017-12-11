Finnish Research Vessel Undergoes Propulsion Refit
- The 59.2 m long and 13.8 m wide ice-going research vessel Aranda has retained the conventional shafting, while an electrically powered SCHOTTEL Pump Jet of type SPJ 132 RD is to be installed as a new auxiliary propulsion unit. (Photo: SYKE/MRC)
- At the customer’s request, the equipment was delivered in three monthly partial shipments of well, steering system and propulsion unit. As the last item, the propulsion unit has now been shipped to the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine. (Photo: SCHOTTEL)
The 28-year-old research vessel Aranda is the first Finnish vessel to be modernized with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system. The 59.2 m long and 13.8 m wide ice-going vessel is to be fitted with a 3 MW generator. While the conventional shafting is being retained, an electrically powered SCHOTTEL Pump Jet (SPJ) of type SPJ 132 RD will be installed as a new auxiliary propulsion unit. It features an input power of 400 kW, is installed flush with the bottom of the research vessel and provides maximum thrust over the full 360° range, with no resistance, even in shallow water.