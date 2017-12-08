Protheroe Joins Greystoke Team in Vancouver

Related News
Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops
ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…
Darwin Sails into Sydney Harbour for Final Time
Twelve former Commanding Officers have sailed onboard Royal Australian Navy frigate, HMAS Darwin, today as she transited…
Box Ship Breaks from Mooring in Boston
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is investigating how a containership broke free from its mooring in Boston on Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard, along with Massport Fire Department…
COSCO Delivers Second Stingray to Maersk
China’s COSCO (Dalian) Shipyard has delivered the subsea support vessel “Maersk Involver” to offshore marine contractor Maersk Supply Service (MSS).
Kalmar Rolls Out New Range of Equipments
Kalmar, part of Cargotec, launches a new range of equipment designed to offer customers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region…
Robert Allan Delivers Two RAmparts 3200 CL Tugs to Ocean Sparkle
In 2011, Ocean Pioneer and Ocean Perfect, the first two RAmparts 3200 CL tugs developed by Robert Allan exclusively for Cheoy Lee Shipyards…
Cananda Chamber of Shipping on Anchorage Operations
The Chamber of Shipping welcomes the federal government’s announcement of details concerning the review and modernization…
Dual-Fuel Variant of MAN L23/30 Engine Awarded TAT
MAN Diesel & Turbo’s dual-fuel MAN L23/30DF engine successfully passed its Type Approval Test (TAT) at CSSC Marine Power…
Eye on Design: C-DRONE
During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…
GPA Approves Savannah Port Expansion
The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has approved the rail and gate expansion projects that will significantly boost capacity…
Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark
Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…
Top Maritime News
Queen Elizabeth Welcomes UK’s New Aircraft Carrier
The U.K.’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth was commissioned into the Royal Navy fleet this morning by Her Majesty The Queen.
Ferry Operations: A Tragedy Averted
Training and attention to detail saves lives. Kevin Suarez at Statue Cruises is the living embodiment of that maritime metric.
Ohio River Towboat Captain Navigates a Changing America
In the 29 years that towboat captain Joe Gray has worked flotillas of barges up and down the Ohio River, he has witnessed the decline at the heart
Federal Waterways Infrastructure Outlook
Waterways Infrastructure Investments: and President Trump’s First Budget On Capitol Hill, October 1 was the first day of 2018