Marine Link
Friday, December 8, 2017

Protheroe Joins Greystoke Team in Vancouver

December 8, 2017

Tim Protheroe has joined consultancy Greystoke Marine Management, headquartered in Vancouver.
 
Protheroe is a Master Mariner who came ashore with Lloyds Register in 1992 and worked in several senior positions before being appointed President, Lloyds Register America’s Inc. in 2014. 
 
Greystoke recently secured a two-year contract with Swan LNG providing essential marine oversight for the company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal development in Gujarat on the north west coast of India.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News