Protheroe Joins Greystoke Team in Vancouver

Tim Protheroe has joined consultancy Greystoke Marine Management, headquartered in Vancouver.

Protheroe is a Master Mariner who came ashore with Lloyds Register in 1992 and worked in several senior positions before being appointed President, Lloyds Register America’s Inc. in 2014.

Greystoke recently secured a two-year contract with Swan LNG providing essential marine oversight for the company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal development in Gujarat on the north west coast of India.