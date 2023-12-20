Provaris Signs Compressed Hydrogen MoU with Uniper

Provaris Energy has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uniper Global Commodities, an international energy company that operates approximately 22.5 GW of generation capacity in Europe.

The companies will work together to qualify the technical, operational, and economic benefits of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers and compressed hydrogen supply chain.

The supply of green hydrogen is key to energy security and decarbonization ambitions for German industrial and energy sectors, and Uniper is systematically evaluating a portfolio of alternatives and opportunities for hydrogen along the entire value chain, from production and trading to transport, storage and distribution.

Provaris Managing Director and CEO, Martin Carolan, said: “Our focus on the development of regional supply chains provide a practical and relevant delivery model, providing flexibility to a portfolio of hydrogen import alternatives required for Germany. Provaris continues to gain the attention of industrial users in Germany due to an increased understanding of the benefits of compression that include a focus on capital and energy efficiency."

The term of the MOU is 12 months.

Provaris received design approval for the 26,000-cubic-meter H2Neo carrier from ABS in 2022.



