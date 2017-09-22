Yanmar Provides Green Power for New Trawler

Norway’s newest and largest factory stern trawler features an auxiliary engine package from Yanmar, based on two 6EY22ALW generating sets.

The 81.2m long, 16.6m beam MV Granit was built at the Tersan shipyard in Turkey to the Skipsteknisk ST-117 design for Austevoll Island-based Halstensen Granit AS.

The ship, yard number NB1067, was handed over to the owner at the end of August 2017.

MV Granit is equipped for both white fish and shrimp, with all catches processed on board. She will be able to tow up to three trawls for shrimp, two for white fish.

Designed for operation in the Barents Sea and off the coasts of Norway and Greenland, She is classed in accordance with DNV +1A1, Stern Trawler, E0, TMON, CLEAN DESIGN, Ice 1B. Gross tonnage is 4419gt.

The new MV Granit replaces an older trawler with the same name, which has now been sold to New Zealand.

The Yanmar 6EY22ALW is powered by a six-cylinder diesel engine of 1,100kW (1,180 kWm), 220mm bore and 320mm stroke. Each auxiliary.