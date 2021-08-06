Prysmian Extends Solstad CSV Normand Pacific

Solstad Offshore ASA announced that Prysmian Powerlink Srl has exercised its option to extend the firm contract for construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Pacific with one year.

The firm period will expire on December 31, 2022, Solstad Offshore said, adding that Prysmian has the option to extend the contract with two years beyond the firm period.

The 122.4-meter-long Normand Pacific has been on charter with Prysmian since August 2016. The ST 257 L CD design vessel was built in 2010.