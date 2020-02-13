PSA Marine Buys Peruvian Towage Co

Singapore towage and pilotage company PSA Marine has moved into the South American market with the acquisition of Tramarsa Flota, a Peruvian towage company.



Tramarsa Flota and its subsidiaries have been acquired from Grupo Romero. Headquartered in Lima, Tramarsa Flota offers towage, pilotage, launch boat and offshore services in 10 major ports along the Peruvian coastline. It owns 45 vessels, including 17 tugs, 23 launches and five support vessels for diving activities and other marine services.



The stock purchase agreement was signed in Lima, Peru, on February 12, 2020.



“We are delighted to welcome Tramarsa Flota to our PSA Marine global family. This strategic move will strengthen our international towage and pilotage network. United by the common business language of excellence in all that we do, the PSA Marine group will continue working alongside our key stakeholders to deliver exceptional service to our customers. This is an exciting milestone and I look forward to what we can deliver together as one company,” said Peter Chew.



“My team and I are excited to be part of the PSA Marine global family. We are committed to deliver only the best and maintain a strong foothold in our maritime operations along the Peruvian coastline. I will continue to lead Tramarsa Flota and would like to thank the Maritime Authority, the National Port Authority, port community, staff, customers, and key stakeholders for their continued support,” said Enrique Andres Tarazona Soria, Managing Director of Tramarsa Flota.



With the acquisition of Tramarsa Flota, PSA Marine now operates in over seven countries globally with a strong fleet of more than 100 harbour crafts and 300 harbour pilots.