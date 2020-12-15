PSC Acquires Fryoux Tankerman Service

Petroleum Service Corporation (PSC), a provider of tankerman services, product handling and site logistics for the petrochemical and refining industries, announced Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire certain assets from shoreside tankerman company Fryoux Tankerman Service.

As part of the transaction, PSC will absorb Fryoux’s tankerman operations along the Gulf Coast. Jimmy Fryoux, President of the third-generation, family-owned company built by his grandfather and father, will join PSC’s marine operations team as an advisor.

“Like PSC, Fryoux has a long-standing reputation for quality service, safety and environmental protection, and their experience and expertise will serve as excellent supplements to our existing capabilities,” said Joel Dickerson, CEO of PSC, a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners.

Based in Norco, La., Fryoux has been serving customers along the U.S. Gulf coast since 1967 when it was founded.

“The acquisition of Fryoux Tankerman Service furthers our commitment to providing a steady supply of professional, well-trained tankermen to meet the needs of our customers,” said Josh Dixon, PSC Vice President of Marine Operations. “Tankermen staffing shortages can create costly supply chain delays, and with the combination of these two industry leaders, our customers can rest assured knowing PSC is ready to answer the call whenever and wherever a tankerman is needed.”