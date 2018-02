US Coast Guard Publishes Banned Vessels List

Related News

Germany, Norway Join HST Strike Group

Two coalition naval vessels arrived at Norfolk naval base Jan. 26 and 28, to conduct training and operations as part of the Harry S.

Baltic Index Falls to Six-month Low

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index slipped to its lowest level in nearly six months on Monday, weighed down by…

Contargo Rolls out New Service from Rotterdam and Basel

Contargo AG has launched a new rail shuttle service to the German town of Weil am Rhein on the Swiss border. This creates…

USCG Cutter Joseph Gerczak Arrives in Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard’s second of three new 154-foot fast response cutters (FRC) stationed in Hawaii arrived at its homeport of Honolulu on Sunday.

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey

To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…

Hempel Launches New Hull Performance System

Coatings manufacturer Hempel has rolled out its new Systems for Hull and Propeller Efficiency (SHAPE), which combines elements…

Transas A-Suite brings AI to maritime to reduce human error

Transas has launched its first package of applications built on THESIS, a unified cloud-based platform for managing operations…

Caterpillar Marine’s MEO & ‘The Big Virtual Engine’

Late last year Caterpillar introduced the Multi-Engine Optimizer, or MEO. According to T.E. “Dra” Wiersema, Product Manager…

Polarcus Awarded 4D Project in Asia Pacific

Marine geophysical company Polarcus Limited said it has received a letter of award for a 4D marine seismic acquisition project…

Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops

ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…