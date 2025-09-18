Pulsar International Expands Inmarsat Maritime Partnership with 300+ NexusWave Rollouts

Pulsar International and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, announced a milestone in their long-standing collaboration, with Pulsar committing to rollout NexusWave across more than 300 vessels operated by its customer base over the next 12 months.

Pulsar was the first company appointed as a NexusWave partner in the Mediterranean market, and has already built a track record of successful NexusWave installations.

NexusWave, Inmarsat’s bonded multi-network service, combines GEO Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band to deliver reliable performance. Built on secure-by-design infrastructure, NexusWave empowers shipping companies to accelerate digitalization, support decarbonization strategies, and enhance crew welfare by providing both home-like and office-like internet experiences onboard.

To support the ambitious rollout, Pulsar will expand its global reach and local sales teams, and its project management and service delivery capabilities, ensuring customers benefit from seamless planning, installation and round-the-clock support.

With installations commencing in October 2025, the program will play a pivotal role in supporting shipping operators in enabling the digital ecosystem onboard, and strengthening both operational resilience and welfare at sea.