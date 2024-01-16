Purus Selects DNV to Class Its First VLEC Newbuilds

UK-headquartered shipowner Purus has selected DNV to class its two Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) newbuilds.

The vessels have been contracted at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea and scheduled for delivery in 2026-2027.

With a cargo carrying capacity of 98,000cbm, the two VLECs will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III membrane containment system.

The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel ethane engines and optimized cargo handling systems to reduce emissions and will also be EEDI Phase III compliant.

Once delivered, the VLECs will transport ethane on long-haul trade routes from the United States to Europe and Asia.

“We are honored by Purus' confidence in selecting us for the technical supervision and classification of their innovative newbuilds. Drawing on our decades of experience in gas carriers and maritime technology, DNV brings a distinct advantage to the development of environmentally friendly vessels that adhere to stringent industry standards,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV.

VLECs are specialized vessels designed for the transportation of large volumes of ethane, a gas commonly used as a feedstock in the petrochemical industry. They play a crucial role in the global energy and chemical supply chain, facilitating the transport of ethane from production sources to processing facilities or end-users.