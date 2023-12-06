GTT Designing Tanks for Purus VLECs

GTT has received an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new very large ethane carriers (VLEs), on behalf of shipowner Purus.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 98,000m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027.

The vessels will feature dual-fuel ethane engines and optimized cargo handling systems, enabling lower CO2 and SOx emissions. Additional energy-saving devices will further contribute to emission reductions. Both vessels shall be delivered directly into long-term time charters.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: "This new order marks a new stage in our collaboration with Purus, which began in 2021 with the acquisition of two LNG carriers equipped with GTT technologies. We are proud to contribute to the design of the ship-owner's first VLECs - testimony to Purus' confidence in our expertise and our commitment to innovation and safety in the maritime transport of liquefied gas."



