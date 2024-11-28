PXGEO to Keep Sea1 Offshore’s Subsea Construction Vessel on Duty

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Sea1 Offshore has secured contract extension from marine geophysical service provider PXGEO for its offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) Sea1 Spearfish.

PXGEO exercised the option to extend the contract for Sea1 Spearfish OSCV for one more year until the first quarter of 2026.

The vessel will continue to be engaged within the marine geophysical segment and support charterer's operations world-wide.

Sea1 Offshore entered the one year contract with PXGEO for the vessel back in February 2024, which also included a one year option.

The 2014-built vessel is designed for subsea operation duties such as construction and installation work, inspection and maintenance. The vessel is classed according to SPS 2008 and Clean Design.