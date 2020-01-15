Pyxis Tankers Sells MR2 Ship Pyxis Delta

Greek pure play product tanker company announced that it has completed the sale of the Pyxis Delta, a 2006-built 46,616 dwt product tanker.



The maritime transportation holding company said in a press note that the sale proceeds will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness secured by the vessel and for general corporate purposes.



Valentios Valentis, our Chairman and CEO said: “This transaction furthers our operating strategy to focus on modern eco-MR tankers and reflects a more efficient allocation of capital resources to improve our financial condition. We are well-positioned to generate significant cash flows from an improving market primarily due our staggered time charters and our continued cost discipline."



Valentios added: "We continue to be optimistic about the prospects for the product tanker sector, and this sale enhances our financial flexibility to take advantage of potential growth opportunities.”



Pyxis Tankers currently owns a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids.