Q&A: Uwe Köhler, CEO, Sailing Cargo

Is it true that Sailing Cargo is building the world’s first mobile aquaculture ship?

That is correct. We at Sailing Cargo Inc. want to change the future of global fishing while proving the value of clean shipping. Our team of experienced professionals is building the world’s largest zero emission sailing vessel in order to respond to the increasing global demand for healthy salmon and protein in the most efficient and environmentally sustainable manner. The conventional fish farming industry has faced incredible difficulties in the last decade due to the increasing destruction of coastal regions and the pollution of marine ecosystems. We want to create the most unique cradle-to-cradle platform for natural seafood farming on board of our CO2-Neutral sailing vessel "Quadriga Aqua" to become the world’s most sustainable ship based fish production. At the same time we aim to deliver the best, healthiest, in sashimi-quality "Salmo Salar" that is available on the global market.





What is the main mission of the project?

The world is facing a rising increase in global fish demand. This results in a supply deficit of approximately 33 million metric tons expected by 2030. With our project Quadriga Aqua we not only aim to offer an efficient solution to the supply and demand gap of fish but we want to deliver the most sustainable alternative to RAS and NetCages as we are committed to contribute to a carbon-neutral future. Our excellent team of experts wants to set up a holistic and sustainable value chain for partners and clients while offering 100% organic and naturally harvested fish.





What are the key features of the sailing vessel?

Our aim is to combine existing expertise and new ideas in sailing and seafood farming. Our zero emission sailing vessel is the first of its kind. With a 7,200 qm sail area, a single controllable Dyna Rigg Sai lsystem, Quadriga Aqua will be the world’s biggest sailing vessel completely powered by water and wind generators, allowing emission savings up to 98%. We operate with the lowest impact on ecosystem services. Our sailing vessels can be fully automatically operated allowing us to sail all year around.

We combine the most unique technical facilities with modern fishing practices. On board of our vessel we operate with 15 independent production lines for fish breeding. We are implementing various sizes of fish tanks for different stages of growth allowing us to implement highly sustainable and careful breeding practices.

Where can you source your fish?

Our sustainable production process has proven effectively on land and can be adapted on waters across the globe. We have mapped our success of land fishing onto a ship based process cycle system. Operating on a sailing vessel gives us mobile flexibility to fish all around the world - all year around. Thanks to mobile farming we have the ability to offer a wide distributional range to produce salon salar in global waters where temperatures reach between 6 and 12 degrees C. This allows us to harvest our fish up to 4 times a year, resulting in a forecasted production outcome of 3,200 t fish per year. Our plannable quantities of fish production at guaranteed times gives us a major competitive advantage.





Can you explain the production flow on board of the vessel?

Our Co2 - Neutral Sailing Ship offers a new dimension of seafood farming by hosting the first sustainable seafood farm on board of its vessel. We guarantee the quickest and most sustainable production of fish - from our vessel directly to the consumer - whilst avoiding lengthy supply chains seen in conventional fish farming.

Our fish is farmed and harvested in mobile fish tanks on board of the sailing vessel. The fish tanks will be continuously supplied with fresh sea-water through opening flaps in the ship’s hull, controlled by the natural pressure and constant movement of the ocean. Until marketability, which will be achieved within 12 month after stocking, the fish will be constantly monitored and subjected to veterinary examination at regular intervals. The fish will be held without any medication and is thus free from toxic floating algae, pollution and parasites.

The complete processing of the fish will be held out on board of the sailing vessel. The fresh salmon will be skinned, sliced, head on gutted and directly filleted on board to ensure a high quality and 90% boneless fish. The processed fish will be directly flash frozen and stored in reefer containers that can be shipped to all major ports around the globe.





What makes Sailing Cargo stand out from major players on the market?

Our key advantage is our high quality fish. Sailing Cargo is the first 100% emission-free & highly ecological producer of organic fish harvested in its natural environment. As a result of a clean and environmentally friendly fishing process we guarantee healthy and clean fish to our clients at an unbeatable fixed price at $18 per kg with zero connection to oil prices, energy costs or charter rates. Our fish can be shipped and delivered to all major container ports worldwide. Our mobile aquaculture system gives us the flexibility to call at ports with the highest market prices at any given time.





What is the next step for Sailing Cargo?

We are seeking out for passionate partners and investors who want to be part in changing the future of fish farming in a carbon neutral environment whilst benefitting from an unbeatable fixed price guarantee. Alongside experienced professionals and outstanding partners, Quadriga Aqua is a profitable project that combines environment-friendly sail propulsion with innovative technology for seafood farming.