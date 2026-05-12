Qatari LNG Tanker Headed for Pakistan Successfully Crosses Strait of Hormuz

A second Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker successfully went through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, days after the first such cargo crossed under an arrangement involving Iran and Pakistan, highlighting how cargoes are crossing the waterway on a case-by-case basis amid ongoing conflict risks.

The vessel, Mihzem, with capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, departed Ras Laffan on Monday and crossed the strait on Tuesday, headed toward Port Qasim in Pakistan where it is expected to arrive later in the day, according to LSEG shipping data.

This is the second successful passage through Hormuz for a Qatari LNG tanker since the start of the Iran war.

On Saturday, LNG tanker Al Kharaitiyat started crossing Hormuz via the Iranian-approved northern route and on Sunday it managed to cross the strait. It is currently anchored near Port Qasim, according to LSEG data.

The LNG is being sold by Qatar to Pakistan - a mediator in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran - under a government-to-government deal, according to two people familiar with the matter on May 9. They said Iran had approved the shipment to help build confidence with Qatar and Pakistan.

Two more tankers laden with Qatari LNG are expected to head to Pakistan in the coming days, the sources said.

Pakistan has been in discussions with Iran to allow a limited number of LNG tankers to pass through the strait, as Islamabad urgently needs to address its gas shortage, a source briefed on the agreement told Reuters on May 9.

Iran agreed to assist, and the two sides are coordinating the first vessel's safe passage carrying gas supplied under Pakistan's agreement with Qatar, its main LNG supplier, the source added.

(Reuters)