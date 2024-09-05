Radio Holland Unveils Advanced Demo Bridge

Radio Holland is showcasing its Demo Bridge at SMM 2024. The demonstration setup features the Furuno Voyager Concept, now updated with the Anschutz Nautopilot 5400NX, and a large Hatteland Touchscreen demonstrating the eNavigation solution.

The Furuno Voyager Concept with Nautopilot 5400NX significantly reduces the risk of human error, promotes safer maritime operations, and enhances the overall efficiency of shipping routes, says Radio Holland. The Furuno Voyager Concept has been further enhanced with the Anschutz Nautopilot 5400NX. Together, these technologies create a seamless, user-friendly interface that significantly improves the safety and efficiency of maritime navigation.



