RAL Designs 2 New Tugboat Variants for Seacor

Canadian naval architecture and marine engineering services company Robert Allan Ltd (RAL) has been awarded design contracts of two vessel types for Seabulk Towing (a subsidiary of Seacor), to be built at Alabama-based Master Boat Builders, Inc.



The newbuild program consists of 2 upgraded ART 90-98US tugs and 2 new RApport 3000 tugs, said the designer of commercial working vessels of all types.



Two of the newbuilds will add to Seacor’s existing Rotortug fleet, with some feature updates to the Rotortug design, which has proven to be highly capable within the Company’s port system.



The ART (Advanced Rotortug) designation applies to tugs featuring the unique triple drive configuration designed by Robert Allan Ltd. under the exclusive designer agreement with Rotortug (KST) B.V., signed in 2013.



Offering enhanced omni-directional manoeuvrability and control, with a redundant propulsion machinery configuration, the ART series offers enhanced performance for ship-handling, terminal support and escort towing.



The two Azimuth Stern Drive newbuilds will be equipped with a hybrid diesel mechanical / electric motor propulsion systems provided by Caterpillar. These vessels represent Seabulk’s initial investment in hybrid power towing assets and will operate alongside the Company’s existing harbor fleet in the U.S.



Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. East Coast. The design for these tugs includes arrangements that will allow for the future installation of batteries, providing greener solutions to meet the customers’ needs.